INTERNATIONAL GOTOPLESS DAY 2023

Saturday August 26, 2023



Saturday August 26, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023
GOTOPLESS DAY 2023

Support Equal Gender Topless Equality To Change The World

Equal Topless
rights for All!

Learn about the topless laws
and how they may affect you!
About

What is GoTopless.org?

We are a U.S.-based organization founded in 2007 by spiritual leader Rael and we claim that women have the same constitutional right that men have to go bare-chested in public.

"As long as men are allowed to be topless in public, women should have the same constitutional right. Or else, men should have to wear something to hide their chests" Rael, founder of GoTopless.org and spiritual leader of the Raelian Movement.

FREE YOUR BREASTS! FREE YOUR MIND!

View more FAQs or View a list of cities that are participating in 'GoTopless Day'.